International Women’s Day will be marked in Coleraine by the CelebrateHER Conference - an inspiring and uplifting day, celebrating women and their incredible contributions across our community.

On Tuesday March 4, attendees will CelebrateHER at Ulster University, Coleraine, through a host of thought-provoking keynote speakers, a panel of motivational ladies and opportunities to connect with over 200 like-minded women through facilitated networking.

Caroline O’Neill (Digg Mama/Digg for Success) is back as conference host, ready to explore the theme of Accelerate Action – celebrating achievements, exchanging game-changing ideas, and building confidence to chase goals.

The event is open to all - whether you're an entrepreneur, considering starting a business, unemployed, a caregiver, on a career break, a dedicated volunteer, a community leader or member.

Amongst the accomplished and motivational speakers are Olympic medallists, Lady Mary Peters and homegrown champion, Hannah Scott, who will join host Caroline to share the triumphs, challenges and defining moments of their extraordinary careers.

Also speaking will be Marie Gleeson (former Irish Navy Ships Captain and Founder, NavMar Leadership). As one of the first female officers in the Irish Navy, Marie will help explore the topic of leadership, and how we can build resilience and improve team performance in the most challenging of environments.

Finally, Emma Burdett, founder of Digital Culture with be delving into the authenticity in the digital age, and what the future of storytelling looks like.

Jayne Taggart, CEO of Enterprise Causeway, said: “CelebrateHER is back, and this year’s event is shaping up to be bigger, bolder and more empowering than ever! We’ve loved seeing this event grow steadily over the last couple of years into a must-attend event, particularly significant for the North Coast, where events of this scale are a rare and valuable opportunity.

“The day offers the perfect opportunity to step away from the daily grind, soak in wisdom from extraordinary speakers, and connect with people who genuinely want to make a difference. Whether you’re there to be inspired, make new friends, or leave with actionable advice, CelebrateHER is the place to be!”

Also reflecting on the event was Prof. Malachy ONeill, Director of Regional Engagement at Ulster University, who noted: “Ulster University are delighted to be working in partnership with Enterprise Causeway to bring this event to our Coleraine campus. It is a wonderful opportunity for our Ulster University graduates to come together with the wider community to celebrate International Women’s Day.

"We are especially excited to hear from UU graduate Louise Adams who is enjoying great success with her Cultshe clothing brand and delighted our graduate Caroline O’Neill will be hosting the event.”

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling said: “I am delighted to be attending the CelebrateHER Conference in Coleraine this March.

"As Deputy Mayor, I am able to support women who take on many varied roles, including within the community, as mothers and carer givers and of course as entrepreneurs and workers in business.

“I am looking forward to joining women from across the Borough and further afield, to celebrate each of our achievements and to encourage ideas, aspirations and collaboration."

Visit bit.ly/celebrateher2025 for full event details.