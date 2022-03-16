International Women’s Day Networking Event in Cloonavin

Invited guests were joined by keynote speakers Nandi Jola and Johann Muldoon who spoke passionately and honestly of their experiences as women.

The event brought women within the Borough together to celebrate social, economic, cultural and political achievements.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “I was delighted to welcome guests to Cloonavin to mark International Women’s Day which provides a timely opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women and show our support for equality and social justice throughout the world.

“We were honoured to be joined by Nandi and Johann, and it was inspiring for all those in attendance to hear their stories while it was equally encouraging to see so many local groups and organisations in the audience as well.

“Thank you for inviting me to be a part of the celebration and I hope that we continue to do all we can to ‘break the bias’ across society.”

Nandi Jola is an award winning poet, storyteller and playwright who was born in South Africa.

Growing up under the apartheid regime, resiliently and defiantly, Nandi started writing poetry at the age of 14.

She founded the ‘nandijproject’ in 2010 with the vision of tackling women trafficking and sexual exploitation. Now living most of her life in Belfast, her work involves creating a platform for woman to speak about the issues women face today.

Johann Muldoon MBE is an architect, university lecturer, tutor, business mentor and speaker, who has established and led numerous business. Married to a dairy farmer, she has three young children and was included in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s ‘100 Famous Sons and Daughters’ exhibition.

This project was organised as part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme which receives financial support from The Executive Office through the District Council Good Relations Programme.

