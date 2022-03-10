International Women’s Day poster winner Rebecca celebrates World Changing Women

Rebecca Elliott, 23, a graphic designer and freelance illustrator from Antrim has won the annual International Women’s Day Poster competition for her beautiful piece on the theme ‘World Changing Women’.

Rebecca, who graduated in graphic design last summer, said that she loved the idea that instead of famous people, it is people close to you that change your world in so many little ways. It is all about women supporting each other locally. The people close to me that change my world are my family and friends.

“All my friends are very supportive and as women we all look out for each other,” she said.

Rebecca Elliott whose International Women’s Day Poster Celebrates World Changing Women

She is thrilled at winning the competition and looks forward to attending the International Women’s Day Rally at Writer’s Square in Belfast on November 5.

This year, the traditional march through the city centre to City Hall has been replaced by a static rally due to Covid-19 but the organisers have promised lots of fun, with ukulele and guitar music, samba drumming swing dancing, period costumes and inspirational speeches from leading female activists.