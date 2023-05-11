Intoxicating beauty of Galway and the Aran Islands is magnetic, oozing charm and hospitality

Our hosts for the weekend in the City of Tribes was The Galmont Hotel and Spa, and hospitable they were, lavishing us with fine dining, whiskey tasting and interesting company.

Our room was sumptuous with the most comfortable bed. A lovely note and a Hendrick’s gin and tonic welcomed us to Galway as we prepared for lunch in the hotel’s casual dining room Cooper’s Lounge. A healthy glass of wine was consumed with a delicious salmon salad for me and a very tasty seafood chowder for my friend Edel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After lunch we popped onto Lally’s Hop On Hop Off City Sightseeing Tour of Galway with John in full flow, fascinating all with nuggets of city knowledge, tit bits of gossip and plenty of craic. From the Spanish Arch of the Middle Ages to the more modern Galway Cathedral and via the authentic Claddagh district, John regaled us with interesting history, a smattering of politics and helpful insider information banked for future trips.

The Galmont Hotel and Spa is in the very epicentre of Galway City and prides itself on being a font of local knowledge for the City of Tribes. It has the best of hospitality, fine dining and a great Spa.

Next was a trip on the Corrib Princess, a gentle river cruise alongside rowers and kayakers. We ducked passed the salmon weir heading out towards Lough Corrib – the second largest lake in Ireland with only our own Lough Neagh larger. On our return to Galway city we were well entertained inside the Corrib Princess with Irish dancing by the beautiful Aislinn.

As the sun began to set we retreated to our rooms freshen up for dinner at the award-winning Marinas restaurant. With Galway’s links to the Spanish Armada, I opted for the Gubeen Chorizo and Crab Cakes starter with wilted spinach, pickled radish and warm tartar sauce – truly inspired. The Spiced Fillet of Monkfish for my main course was delicious. The evening was rounded off with some jazz blues music by the talented John Conneely.

After a hearty breakfast we headed to the docks to board the Saoirse na Farraige run by Aran Island Ferries for a spectacular trip to Inis Mor, one of the Aran Islands. A very accommodating captain permitted me to sit in the Captain’s Chair which was such a thrill. An amazing wheelhouse with state of the art technology and a fun crew. Though a bleakish day with mizzling rain, spirits were high as we made the short trek to the Aran Islands Hotel with music blasting from the nearby hostel where dozens of mini marathon runners were gathering for an impromptu dance fest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the hotel we stripped off our wet coats to dry by the large open fire and were warmed by hearty and tasty soup and sandwiches and a big mug of tea. It was a welcome feast and great sustenance for what was about to come – one of the most exciting experiences of my life.

Wonderful views over Lough Atalia in the Deluxe Sea View room at The Galmont Hotel in Galway. Their beds are so comfortable and the hospitality second to none.

I had worn my swimming gear half hoping we would be going for a dip in one of the many beautiful sandy beaches dotted around the island. But instead two large Land Rovers arrived at the hotel for what was a very unexpected and thrilling Aran Off Road Experience. How our driver manoeuvred through some of the narrowest road and corners in Ireland, I do not know – literally millimetres between the stone walls and the vehicle.

We jaunted up hills to the area where much of the movie The Banshees of Inisherin was made. They had built a house for the movie set in one of the small fields but had removed it to leave the field in its original state. Our guide brought us to the yard where the remnants of the house was stored.

Further up the mountain we abandoned the 4X4 and met Aonghus Hernon, a native islander and third generation guide. He brought us through fields where a huge young bull took a liking to my red coat. “They are my brother’s cattle,” said Aonghus as he dismantled part of a stone wall so we could get to the next part of our adventure and rebuilt the wall so the cattle couldn’t follow. Over limestone slabs and beautiful flowers we trekked to reach Poll na bPéist, or The Worm Hole, a natural, rectangular shaped pool, carved out of the limestone rock by the Atlantic Ocean. It has been made famous by the Red Bull Cliff Diving. Reluctantly (I am terrified of heights) I inched as close as I dared to view this amazing natural structure while some younger members of our group did press ups at the cliff edge!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The landscape was spectacular and the bracing wind and huge waves crashing against the rocks below made me feel small against the power of the ocean and in this raw, natural terrain. I was grateful to one young man who helped me over the cragged limestone rocks.

Saoirse na Farrige is the boat to take you to the most amazing experience of your life. Owned by Aran Island Ferries, their captain and crew will take your breath away with the views of the Cliffs of Moher from sea level to truly appreciate their towering height and majestic beauty! Photo: Boyd Challenger

Shopping in Inis Mor is a must – and an Aran sweater was purchased before heading to the docks and our return trip to Galway via the Cliffs of Moher. It was the experience of a lifetime to view such sheer splendour from the sea – thoroughly recommend.

After a bite to eat we headed into town to Murty Rabbitts, a great pub/restaurant not far from The Galmont Hotel. A thoroughly wonderful weekend in Galway, a city full of energy and fun.

The Galmont Hotel and Spa is a perfect location, close to the city centre yet near the docks if you want a trip to the islands, plus the food and hospitality is second to none. Sunday morning in the Spirit One Spa was just the ticket before the drive home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From €248 per room. Rate includes: overnight accommodation, a 3 course meal from the table d'hôte menu in Marinas Restaurant and breakfast the next morning, access to the leisure centre with swimming pool, gym, sauna, jacuzzi and outdoor hot tub.

The crew of Saoirse na Farraige - which basically means Freedom of the Sea - are amazing. Such a wonderful bunch of lads and the boat to take you to the most amazing experience of your life. Owned by Aran Island Ferries, their captain and crew will take your breath away with the views of the Cliffs of Moher from sea level to truly appreciate their towering height and majestic beauty! Photo Martin Kalvaster

A thoroughly enjoyable and entertaining tour of Galway City with Lally Tours.