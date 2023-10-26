Inver Area WI held their annual competitions in the Centenary Pavilion, Larne on October 21, with entries received from within the seven WIs in the area.

Entries in the floral art section included a floral arrangement, a sample of home grown produce and a foliage plant.

The craft section entries included knitted slippers, a crocheted bag and a transformation challenge.

Entries for the baking class were potato bread and apple chutney and this year, there was an additional class for children up to the age of 16 who were asked to decorate a stone.

The art section included a painting and a photograph with the Loving Nature theme.

The success of the event was overwhelming with a huge amount of entries and an excellent turnout of visitors on the day.

"Many thanks to Mid and East Antrim Council for supporting us with a grant,” organisers said.

"The benefit of taking part and enjoying the actual day cannot be underestimated in the current climate of financial hardship and mental health challenges.

"Thanks to everyone involved in organising a great day.”

1 . Inver Area WI competitions The craft section entries included knitted slippers. Photo: Inver Area WI

2 . Inver Area WI competitions Photographic entries in the competitions. Photo: Inver Area WI

3 . Inver Area WI competitions Apple chutney entries in the baking class. Photo: Inver Area WI