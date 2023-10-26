Inver Area WI holds annual competitions
Entries in the floral art section included a floral arrangement, a sample of home grown produce and a foliage plant.
The craft section entries included knitted slippers, a crocheted bag and a transformation challenge.
Entries for the baking class were potato bread and apple chutney and this year, there was an additional class for children up to the age of 16 who were asked to decorate a stone.
The art section included a painting and a photograph with the Loving Nature theme.
The success of the event was overwhelming with a huge amount of entries and an excellent turnout of visitors on the day.
"Many thanks to Mid and East Antrim Council for supporting us with a grant,” organisers said.
"The benefit of taking part and enjoying the actual day cannot be underestimated in the current climate of financial hardship and mental health challenges.
"Thanks to everyone involved in organising a great day.”