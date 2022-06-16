Inver Park endurance walk to support local Motor Neurone Disease patients

Patricia Robinson will be walking around the the football ground for 24 hours in a bid to raise funds for the Northern Ireland branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Patricia is taking on the effort after her dad Raymond Hill was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2021.

She will be conducting the charity initiative alongside her sister in law, Pamela Hill.

Patricia said: “This illness is terminal with no treatment. MND is life-shortening and there is no cure. Although the disease will progress, symptoms can be managed to help achieve the best possible quality of life.”

An online fundraising page has been set up to collect money for the charity. At the time of going to press £3,790 has been raised.

