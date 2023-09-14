An investigation is to be conducted after a tent was pitched at the entrance to Global Point Business Park in Newtownabbey.

The tent was visible at the site on September 10.

The facility is operated by Invest NI.

Resonding to this newspaper, a spokesperson for Invest NI said: “The tent pitched at Global Point Business Park had not been reported to Invest NI.

