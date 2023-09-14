Invest NI investigating after tent pitched at Newtownabbey business park
An investigation is to be conducted after a tent was pitched at the entrance to Global Point Business Park in Newtownabbey.
The tent was visible at the site on September 10.
The facility is operated by Invest NI.
Resonding to this newspaper, a spokesperson for Invest NI said: “The tent pitched at Global Point Business Park had not been reported to Invest NI.
"At this stage it cannot be verified if someone is living inside. Invest NI will investigate the matter and consider any appropriate action.”