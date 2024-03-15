Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dash cam footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows a round object striking the front of the vehicle as it passed the latest phase of the ‘Shore Road Reinforcement Project’ in the Greencastle area of the borough.

Confirming an investigation has commenced, a spokesperson for Phoenix Energy stated: “We are aware of an incident which occurred whereby a car passing a Phoenix Energy construction project on the Shore Road on Tuesday, March 12 was damaged by a piece of rubber testing equipment. Such equipment is in common use in such projects.

"The construction work is being carried out by our primary contractor and we know their representatives have been in contact with the driver and the passenger. While those in the car were understandably shaken, we understand that they were not injured.

“We are now carrying out an urgent investigation with our contractor and the manufacturer of the equipment to understand the full context of this incident. The Health and Safety Executive NI has been informed of this incident by Phoenix and as always we will fully cooperate with all relevant authorities.”

The incident was reported to the police on Tuesday.