Investigation launched into 'structural stability' of landmark Lurgan building Irish National Foresters as street remains cordoned off

An investigation is being carried out on the ‘structural stability’ of iconic Lurgan landmark, the Irish National Foresters in Lurgan, after part of a wall collapsed during renovations, says Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council
By Carmel Robinson
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST

Part of a wall at the Irish National Foresters in Lurgan, which is being renovated, collapsed on July 6 with the road between Church Place and Ulster Street shut to traffic.

Part of North Street in Lurgan remains closed after a wall partially collapsed during renovations at the landmark building belonging to the Irish National Foresters. Businesses in the street are operating as normal and there is pedestrian access.Part of North Street in Lurgan remains closed after a wall partially collapsed during renovations at the landmark building belonging to the Irish National Foresters. Businesses in the street are operating as normal and there is pedestrian access.
Pedestrians are permitted on that stretch of North Street and businesses are open as normal.

However it has led to the street, which is usually bustling, finding footfall much quieter since the closure.

It has also led to regular large build ups of traffic in William Street and other surrounding streets, particularly when the railway gates are closed.

Part of North Street in Lurgan remains closed after a wall partially collapsed during renovations at the landmark building belonging to the Irish National Foresters. Businesses in the street are operating as normal and there is pedestrian access.Part of North Street in Lurgan remains closed after a wall partially collapsed during renovations at the landmark building belonging to the Irish National Foresters. Businesses in the street are operating as normal and there is pedestrian access.
A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “The Foresters building in North Street, Lurgan, is currently cordoned off with Health and Safety measures in place, due to a partial structural collapse. Council officers are working with partner organisations to ensure public safety and investigate the structural stability of the building. At this stage it is too early to assess the overall structural impact the collapse has had on the building.

“Members of the public are advised that it is business as usual for all retailers and service providers located on North Street. Pedestrian access is available, with all businesses operating as normal.”

At the time the building partially collapsed a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police set up cordons in the immediate area of North Street on Wednesday evening to ensure public safety following a building collapse.”

