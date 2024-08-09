Invitation to attend homelessness conference extended to Causeway Coast & Glens Council

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 9th Aug 2024, 10:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members have been given the opportunity to attend a homelessness conference later this year.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, August 6, members were informed of the upcoming Northern Ireland Homelessness Conference, which will be hosted by Homeless Connect and take place on October 10 in Riddell Hall, Belfast.

The conference is open to all elected members, and officers recommended that anyone wishing to attend could contact the council’s Democratic Services department to register interest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Homeless Connect representatives stated: “With unprecedented need for homelessness services, increased use of private ‘non-standard’ accommodation and recognition that we need a different approach, this one-day conference will focus on unlocking solutions to homelessness through collaboration.

Council members have been invited to attend a conference on homelessness in October. Credit PixabayCouncil members have been invited to attend a conference on homelessness in October. Credit Pixabay
Council members have been invited to attend a conference on homelessness in October. Credit Pixabay

“Delegates will be provided with invaluable insights into the strategic operating environment and the challenges faced by funders, service providers and people living in supported accommodation.

“During the day, we will have excellent contributions from leaders and innovators from across these islands, UK and Ireland.”

Related topics:Glens Borough CouncilCauseway CoastBelfastIreland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice