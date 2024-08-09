Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members have been given the opportunity to attend a homelessness conference later this year.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, August 6, members were informed of the upcoming Northern Ireland Homelessness Conference, which will be hosted by Homeless Connect and take place on October 10 in Riddell Hall, Belfast.

The conference is open to all elected members, and officers recommended that anyone wishing to attend could contact the council’s Democratic Services department to register interest.

Homeless Connect representatives stated: “With unprecedented need for homelessness services, increased use of private ‘non-standard’ accommodation and recognition that we need a different approach, this one-day conference will focus on unlocking solutions to homelessness through collaboration.

Council members have been invited to attend a conference on homelessness in October. Credit Pixabay

“Delegates will be provided with invaluable insights into the strategic operating environment and the challenges faced by funders, service providers and people living in supported accommodation.

“During the day, we will have excellent contributions from leaders and innovators from across these islands, UK and Ireland.”