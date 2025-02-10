Ireland’s oldest drama festival returns to the stage of Ballymoney Town Hall in March for its 84th year.

The 84th Ballymoney Drama Festival will open at 8pm on Monday, March 3, and run for five nights.

The festival has an excellent mix of comedy, tragedy, established plays and new writing, of interest to not only the seasoned theatre-goer but also to those new to theatre.

Opening the 2025 season are the Slemish Players with ‘The Night Alive’ on Monday, March 3, followed by Theatre 3 Newtownabbey with ‘The Cememtery Club’ on Tuesday, March 4.

Ballymoney Town Hall will be the venue for the 84th Ballymoney Drama Festival in March. CREDIT NI WORLD

Next up on the programme on Wednesday, March 5 are The Bart Players with ‘The Whiteheaded Boy’ then Rosemary Drama Group presents ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ on Thursday, March 6. Rounding off the week are The Belvoir Players with ‘A Little Box of Oblivion’.

Season tickets cost £40 (Concessions £35) and can be purchased from Ballymoney Town Hall between 10am and 4pm on Friday 21and Saturday 22, February.

Nightly tickets, which cost £12 (concessions £10), can also be bought at the Town Hall daily between 10am and 4pm from Tuesday, February 25 or nightly at the Box Office during the Festival. There are further reductions for school students and group bookings.

A synopsis of each play and more detailed information about the productions is available on the Festival Website: www.ballymoneydramafestival.com