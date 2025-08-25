Ireland's oldest fair returns to Ballycastle - the Ould Lammas Fair starts off with a bang!

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Aug 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 16:25 BST
Ireland’s oldest fair has returned for the traditional Bank Holiday mix of traditional fun in Ballycastle.

The Ould Lammas Fair started with a horse show and parade, live entertainment, market stalls, local food and drink to sample and buy and a spectacular fireworks display.

And there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy across the Bank Holiday Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s a snapshot of the fun so far...

Keith Douthart selling Dulse and Yellowman.

Keith Douthart selling Dulse and Yellowman. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

The Lammas Fair has started with a horse show and parade, live entertainment, market stalls and local food and drink to sample and buy and a fireworks display.

The Lammas Fair has started with a horse show and parade, live entertainment, market stalls and local food and drink to sample and buy and a fireworks display.

There’s plenty for everyone to enjoy across the Bank Holiday weekend.

There’s plenty for everyone to enjoy across the Bank Holiday weekend. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

The Lammas Fair has started with a horse show and parade, live entertainment, market stalls and local food and drink to sample and buy and a fireworks display.

The Lammas Fair has started with a horse show and parade, live entertainment, market stalls and local food and drink to sample and buy and a fireworks display.

