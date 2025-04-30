IRFU 'Service to Rugby' awards presented to Ballymoney stalwart and the late principal of Dalriada
On Sunday, April 27, John Waide attended the event where the IRFU honoured 100 exceptional volunteers from across Ireland with ‘Service To Rugby’ awards as part of their 150th anniversary celebrations.
John was awarded his medal in recognition of his outstanding dedication and tireless service to the club and the wider rugby community. This latest honour adds to the growing list of accolades he has received in recent years.
Posting on their Facebook page, Ballymoney Rugby Club said: “Everyone at Ballymoney RFC is incredibly proud of John. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again; John truly lives and breathes Ballymoney RFC.
"He is a cornerstone of our Club and a most deserving recipient of this prestigious award.”
The IRFU presented 25 awards per province and among those recognised in the Ulster section was the late Tom Skelton. Another stalwart of Ballymoney Rugby Club, Mr Skelton was awarded his posthumous award for his services to rugby at Dalriada School, where he had been headmaster.
In a post on social media, Dalriada School said: “We are delighted to see the late Mr Skelton’s name on the list for his contribution to rugby in Dalriada School. A very fitting tribute to a worthy and deserving recipient.”
Other Ulster recipients included Crawford McConkey from Coleraine Rugby Club and Alan McCully of Ulster University Coleraine/Magee RFC.
The IRFU said: “We acknowledge and thank all of the nominees across Ireland who have showcased the outstanding work that makes the game of Rugby in Ireland so special.”
