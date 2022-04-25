Iris Alexander, co founder of Alexanders of Markethill, has died aged 95

Iris Alexander, founder of Alexanders in Markethill, Co Armagh.

Iris, with her husband Norman, founded the famous store 68 years ago and it has been at the heart of Markethill since.

Mrs Alexander died peacefully at her home in Seaboughan, Markethill.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was the dearly loved wife of the late Norman and much loved mother of Suzanne, Johanne, Richard and Jane, a dear mother-in-law to David, Valerie and Martin and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her family have paid tribute to her on social media, describing her as a woman with an incredible work ethic who was kind and had a quick sense of humour.

In a statement on the Alexanders of Markethill Facebook page, they said: “It is with deepest sadness we let you know that our beloved Mum, Iris Alexander, passed away peacefully on Sunday 24th April at the age of 95.

“Our amazing mum was loved by so many and she was known for her incredible work ethic, her love, kindness, quick sense of humour and the joy she found in talking to and getting to know people.

“However, her greatest legacy is the steadfast faith, hope and trust she had in the Lord Jesus which she shared with her four children, 12 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many more.

“We take great comfort in knowing she has gone home to be with her Heavenly Father.

“Our mum was the best Mother, Nanny and Great Nanny we could ever have asked for and she will be hugely missed.

“We want to sincerely thank our private carers, Anne’s homecare, the Acute Care Team, Dr Wesley Wright and the team at Markethill Health Centre for looking after our Mum so well and for all of the support you have provided to us as a family. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Marie Curie, who we also want to thank for their incredible support to us through this difficult time.

“Alexanders of Markethill will be closed on Monday 25th April and Tuesday 26th April. The funeral will be a small family gathering at the home on Tuesday 26th April. As a family, we thank you for your prayers and appreciate your support at this difficult time.”

The family has said the house is private.

Her funeral will be leaving her home on Tuesday 26th April at 11.00am, going through Markethill and proceeding onwards to Banbridge Cemetery for Interment at 12.00 noon.

-