“It was clear that for everyone in Bushmills...football is not just a game, but a way to bring people together, to celebrate each other’s traditions, strengths, and to learn from one another.”

That was just one section of an open letter sent by a Republic of Ireland football team to Bushmills United FC Youths who hosted them for two matches during this summer’s SuperCupNI tournament.

West Cork Academy played both Barcelona and Glasgow Rangers at the Bobby Greer Sports Complex in Bushmills in July.

"West Cork wear the same colour and kit as us and when some of our youths walked out with West Cork as mascots, it was like – you are basically us!” said Bushmills Youths club secretary Mervyn Greer, who described the open letter as “very touching”.

The West Cork team with members of Bushmills Utd FC Youths. CREDIT BUSHMILLS YOUTHS

"It was an absolute pleasure to host West Cork and I have to say that they deserve a lot of credit, the parents, coaches and players. They were so polite, the parents collected rubbish at the end of the games, our changing rooms were left spotless.

"During this year’s SuperCupNI we could have had any teams out of 22 but we got West Cork twice and it was just fantastic to work with them. All of our children waited after the matches for the players to get their autographs. And they signed everything – shirts, books, hands, even feet!” laughed Mervyn, who is a finalist in the Sports Administrator category at the forthcoming Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards.

"Our kids made the West Cork players feel like a million dollars but then, the West Cork boys did the same for our members.”

The idea of an Irish team taking on Glasgow Rangers in Bushmills in July may have raised some initial concerns but West Cork highlighted the welcome they received in the town, writing: “We were particularly touched by the respect and sportsmanship displayed by everyone involved from Bushmills Youth FC during both our visits to the Bobby Greer sports complex for both our games.

Club secretary Mervyn Greer (left) with Mark McKeown, club committee member at the IFA Regional Awards. CREDIT BUSHMILLS UTD YOUTHS FC

"Whilst there was all-round enthusiasm for the Barcelona game there was some initial trepidation when the Glasgow Rangers fixture was announced.

"This unfortunately is an unwelcome reflection of the society we live in today, but such thoughts proved to be totally unfounded.

"It was clear that for everyone in Bushmills on both of those warm July evenings that football is not just a game, but a way to bring people together, to celebrate each other’s traditions, strengths, and to learn from one another.”

Mervyn Greer continued: “When it came to the SuperCup, we said to them – send everyone, it is immaterial, we are here to play football.”

The Bushmills club's flag alongside that of SuperCup NI. CREDIT: BUSHMILLS UTD FC YOUTHS

The youth section at Bushmills FC was established just six years ago, beginning with just one squad and now boasts a membership of 200.

Club secretary Mervyn said it was the idea of his brother Chris and Ricky McMullan who wanted to give local children something to do with their time.

In that time, the club has won an IFA grassroots football award TWICE, has 15 different squads and has seen some of its young players attend Irish League academies at clubs like Larne, Coleraine, Carrick and Linfield: “So we must be doing something right,” added Mervyn.

The Cork visitors were fulsome in their praise, not just for the junior footballers, but for the town of Bushmills as a whole: “The way you welcomed our team and their supporters into your town went far beyond what we could have imagined.

"Every interaction, whether it was at the football grounds, in the local shops, or just walking through your beautiful streets, was filled with kindness and genuine interest in our well-being.

"You made us feel at home, even though we were miles away from our own...when the narrative can unfortunately sometimes focus on the negative, the reality of our visit to Bushmills this summer was that of inclusivity and positivity.”

Mervyn Greer concluded: “The whole town of Bushmills welcomed West Cork, everything about Bushmills is what made their trip memorable. Our club is a small part of the town and without the town and the community, there wouldn’t be a Bushmills United FC Youths.”