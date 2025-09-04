Irish Guards 125: regiment's spectacular display in Carrickfergus in 11 photos

The streets of the town came alive to the sounds and skill of the Irish Guards Regimental Band and Pipe Band - alongside the regimental colour party and full ceremonial guard of honour. Wolfhound mascot ‘Seamus’ led the parade from Carrickfergus Town Hall to Castle Car Park, where the Irish Guards performed against the spectacular backdrop of the historic castle.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, said: “The Irish Guards delivered a truly spectacular afternoon in Carrickfergus on this significant milestone anniversary. I could see the excitement and pride on the faces of the people here in the town as they watched inspired by the skill and tradition on display."

Formed by order of Queen Victoria in 1900, the Irish Guards have served with distinction in conflicts across the world, including both World Wars, Iraq and Afghanistan, and are also renowned for their ceremonial excellence.

Major Stephen McMichael, Irish Guards 125 Project Officer, said: “Marking our 125th anniversary here in Carrickfergus was truly special. This historic town, with its stunning castle and centuries-long military connections, gave us the perfect backdrop to share our story with the people of Northern Ireland.

“We thoroughly enjoyed marching alongside the support of the local community and offer our heartfelt thanks for the friendship, support and encouragement shown to the Irish Guards yesterday and through the years.”

1 . Anniversary Parade Irish Guards Wolfhound mascot 'Seamus' leads the parade from Carrickfergus Town Hall. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

2 . Anniversary Parade The streets of the town came alive to the sounds and skill of the Irish Guards Regimental Band and Pipe Band. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

3 . Anniversary Parade The display took place against the backdrop of Carrickfergus Castle. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

4 . Anniversary Parade The regiment marked their 125th anniversary with a parade and musical marching spectacle. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press