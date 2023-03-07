Antrim and Newtownabbey Council will host a number of Irish Language workshops and storytelling events across the borough as part of Irish Language Week 2023.

A council spokesperson said: “The events will offer an opportunity to engage with and explore the Irish Language.

"Whether you’re hoping to refresh your skills, or are a complete beginner, you can come along and have a go. Workshops are delivered in partnership with local Irish Language providers."

‘Turas’, an Irish language group which aims to connect people from Protestant communities to their own history with the Irish language, will be organising ‘Whose Language?’ workshops.

Events are to be held across the borough as part of Irish Language Week 2023.

These events, delivered by Linda Irvine on the history of the Irish Language, will take place on March 9 in Stiles Community Centre, Antrim (7pm-9pm) and on March 16 in Lilian Bland Pavilion, Glengormley (7pm-9pm).

On March 15, a ‘Few words’ families’ workshop aimed at beginners and suitable for families, will take place in Mossley Pavilion (2.30pm-3.30pm). Participants will learn a few words in Irish alongside a song/nursery rhyme.

‘Croi Eanna,’ an Irish Medium group in Glengormley will host workshops on March 11 (venue to be confirmed) and on March 25 in Lilian Bland Pavilion (10am-1.30pm).

At 9.30am on March 11, residents can participate in the Parkrun at V36, followed by breakfast at Gaelscoil Eanna, Hightown Road.

Irish Sign Language (ISL) workshops will be held in Toome and Crumlin, delivered as part of Sign Language Week (March 13-19).

The first workshop be held in Toome House on March 15 between noon and 2pm. The Crumlin event will be held in Crumlin Leisure Centre on March 16 (10am-noon).

