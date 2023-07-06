The Irish National Foresters club has opened as normal after part of a wall collapsed at the side of the building last night.

North Street remains closed to traffic but pedestrians are permitted and shops and businesses remain open.

It is understood part of a side wall of the INF club – which is locally known as the Big Green Chapel – collapsed overnight.

Builders and engineers are currently at the scene to assess the damage. Part of the car park in North Street is sealed off.

A listed building, it is currently going through a major £500k revamp.

This is a popular venue in Lurgan and many are eager to see the newly transformed INF Club which will maintain its protected green exterior when it is finally finished.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police set up cordons in the immediate area of North Street on Wednesday evening to ensure public safety following a building collapse.”

A spokesperson for the Irish National Foresters in Lurgan said: “As I’m sure you have all heard all the rumours but just to clear it up INF is open as normal. We had a slight set back on new build but our great team of workers are on the job getting things back on track.”

