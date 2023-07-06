North Street remains closed to traffic but pedestrians are permitted and shops and businesses remain open.
It is understood part of a side wall of the INF club – which is locally known as the Big Green Chapel – collapsed overnight.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Builders and engineers are currently at the scene to assess the damage. Part of the car park in North Street is sealed off.
A listed building, it is currently going through a major £500k revamp.
This is a popular venue in Lurgan and many are eager to see the newly transformed INF Club which will maintain its protected green exterior when it is finally finished.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police set up cordons in the immediate area of North Street on Wednesday evening to ensure public safety following a building collapse.”
A spokesperson for the Irish National Foresters in Lurgan said: “As I’m sure you have all heard all the rumours but just to clear it up INF is open as normal. We had a slight set back on new build but our great team of workers are on the job getting things back on track.”