A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Council’s planning department for a new toilet block at Brown’s Bay Road, Islandmagee.

The proposal seeks to provide male and female toilets, an accessible toilet, Changing Places facility, baby changing area, sluice, plant room, cleaner’s store and two external showers.

Changing Places are fully accessible toilet facilities for disabled users with equipment including a hoist, curtain, benches and space for one or two carers. The application has been made by an agent on behalf of the borough council.

The proposed new building will be located on the site of the former toilet block positioned behind the existing car park which is opposite Brown’s Bay beach. The former toilet block had to be demolished after being damaged in an arson attack in 2017.

Portable toilets at Brown's Bay in Islandmagee. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

In July 2021, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service had to be called to rescue a woman stuck in a temporary portable toilet in the car park at Brown’s Bay. A crew from Whitehead Fire Station attended the incident and used hydraulic equipment to rescue the woman 23 minutes after arriving at the scene.

A design and access statement supporting the planning application says: “Temporary portable toilets are currently in place on the site to serve visitors at Brown’s Bay. The council now wish to remove these temporary units and replace them with a permanent, purpose-built facility.”

It indicated the proposed development will offer a reduced number of toilets and wash hand basins. Paving will be provided around the perimeter of the building to ensure level access for all users.

The report noted the existing car park will remain operational throughout the planned construction period and the council proposes to retain the existing car park entrances at Brown’s Bay Road.

“The provision of permanent, modern toilet facilities will enhance the visitor experience at Brown’s Bay” and will “support public enjoyment of Brown’s Bay and encourage greater use of the area for recreation and tourism”, the report said.

In November 2023, refurbished council-owned public toilets in Glenarm reopened at a cost of £210,000. The refurbishment included an extension to provide men’s and ladies’ toilets, a baby changing facility, Changing Places facilities, a disabled toilet facility with hoist, a sluice room for camper vans and an outdoor shower.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter