An Islandmagee man has raised hundreds of pounds for the Women’s Aid Federation NI by taking on the Belfast Marathon for the first time – all while carrying an extra 16 kilos in a weighted backpack.

Jack Dawson took part in the physically demanding feat on May 4 in a bid to help “lift the weight of domestic abuse” from so many lives.

The 30-year-old, who had never run a marathon before this year, chose the number 16 to reflect the fact that on average, the PSNI receive a call about a domestic abuse incident every 16 minutes.

“That means someone in Northern Ireland – every 16 minutes – is reaching out for help to help leave an abusive relationship,” Jack’s JustGiving page read.

Islandmagee man Jack carried an extra 16kg while running Belfast Marathon in support of Women's Aid. Photo: Jack Dawson

He also aimed to raise at least £1600 towards the work of the charity through sponsorship.

The marathon experience was a gruelling one, despite some prior experience and training. “I’m in the Army Reserve so I was used to carrying a lot of weight about like that; I started building up from January with carrying 12-16kilos while out walking the dog,” Jack said.

“On the day of the marathon, I was struggling a bit at the Waterworks so I had to rest and take the backpack off for a few minutes, but other than that I completed the whole thing with the backpack on. About the 20 mile mark I also got a huge blister on my foot, so the last 6 miles were tough!

"But it was never about competing against anyone else or getting a good finishing time; the important thing was to raise awareness about the work Women’s Aid do.”

Jack has previously worked with Women’s Aid on their SAY (Social Action Youth) project, which aims to drive forward change for and with young people impacted by domestic abuse.

He also wrote and starred in the play Holding Ground, created in collaboration with Tinderbox Theatre Company.

Exploring themes surrounding domestic abuse, the show ran in January 2024 and was delivered in partnership with Women’s Aid NI.