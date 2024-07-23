Isobel Duffy: ABC Lord Mayor leads tributes after death of councillor’s mother
Addressing her council colleagues, the Lord Mayor commented: “I would like to take this opportunity to convey my heartfelt condolences to our colleague and friend, Paul Duffy, on the sad passing of his mother last week.
“Losing a loved one is one of life’s most difficult experiences, and I know we will all be united in saying that our thoughts and prayers are with Paul and his family as they navigate through what is a very difficult time.”
Cllr Thomas O’Hanlon (SDLP, Armagh DEA), asked to be associated with the Lord Mayor’s remarks.
Cllr Julie Flaherty (UUP, Portadown DEA) also wished to be associated with the Lord Mayor’s opening remarks, commenting: “Can I just say to Cllr Paul – I understand that he’s not here this evening – it was very evident on Friday that Isobel was very highly thought of, and grief is ultimately the price we pay for love.
“Our thoughts are with you, Paul, and all your family at this difficult time.”
Alderman Paul Berry (Independent, Cusher DEA) had a thought for his Council colleague too: “I also would like to be associated with the remarks. My deepest sympathies to Paul and his wider family circle on the sad passing of his mother.”
Cllr Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA) said: “Thank you, Lord Mayor, it’s just to be associated with your remarks on behalf of our delegation. It was a very moving service on Friday, and given the very sudden nature of the passing it had a huge impact.
“Our thoughts are continuing to be with the family over these difficult days.”
Alderman Mark Baxter (DUP, Lagan River DEA) and Cllr Keith Ratcliffe (TUV, Cusher DEA) also asked to be associated with what had been said by way of words of condolences, on behalf of their respective political groupings.
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
