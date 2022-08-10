ISPS Handa swings into Mid and East Antrim

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of global TV viewers will watch as the tournament takes place simultaneously at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Club from August 11-14.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “We are delighted to welcome spectators to the Borough again this year, to enjoy the ISPS Handa.

“The global media coverage of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational really helps put us on the map as a tourist destination and the event showcases all that our Borough has to offer for golfing fans and visitors.

The ISPS Handa takes place at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Club from 11-14 August.

“I want to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to buy tickets and come and enjoy the golf with friends and family. The sun is expected to shine and it promises to be an incredible sporting showpiece.

“I would like to thank the organisers at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort and our partner sponsors for their sustained efforts in bringing this event together and for their continued belief in Mid and East Antrim as a top-class location for international event.”

This event is at the forefront of innovation in golf and sport with men and women playing the same golf courses, at the same time for equal prize funds.

Featuring two separate tournaments with 132 men and 132 women, audiences around the world will watch golfing greats and rising stars compete in Northern Ireland, including Irish LPGA and Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire, 2019 winner and homegrown hero Stephanie Meadow plus Tom McKibbin, who is enjoying a strong year in his full season as a professional.

The tournament will also host the G4D Tour, which brings together the world’s best golfers with disabilities, including World Disability Invitational Tournament Ambassador Brendan Lawlor.