It’s A Yes From Me – Andrea Begley’s Talent Show Stars
In a new two-part series for BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds, The Voice UK 2013 winner Andrea Begley from Pomeroy showcases the voices that came to our attention through TV Talent Shows and tells the behind the scenes stories of the winners and losers.
It begins on October 30 at 6.30pm and includes contributions from Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus, Janet Devlin, Eoghan Quigg, and the father who turned up to see the show and whose kids had set him up to actually do a surprise audition.