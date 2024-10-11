The works to the newly renovated community facility have been made possible through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Green Spaces Programme, with support from Council’s Estates team, who installed the equipment.

The Mayor, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan officially opened the play park alongside members of the local community and elected members.

Welcoming those in attendance, he said: “I am delighted to be here today to officially open Islandmore play park.

“With support from the Green Spaces Programme, this park will now provide new play equipment and seating, giving children from the local area a safe space to play in and a welcoming location for families to share, here within the community.

“Thank you to all those involved with the project which will now allow visitors and locals to come to the area and enjoy this upgraded outdoor space, a fantastic resource that will benefit families and children for years to come.”

The funding programme is aimed at creating and improving green spaces and play areas to make them more attractive for residents and visitors.

The existing area at Islandmore was identified by Council as a location that would benefit from an improved outdoor amenity site. Thanks to the funding, secured through the UK Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, new equipment, surfacing, and bins were installed along with new seating.

1 . NEWS The newly renovated Islandmore Play Park in Portrush features new equipment for local children, pictured is one of the children enjoying the facilities. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS

2 . NEWS Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured with local residents and families who attended the official opening of Islandmore Play Park, Portrush. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . NEWS Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured with local residents and families. Also pictured (l-r) Councillor Peter McCully, Alderman Sandra Hunter, Garry Cardwell Council’s Funding Support Officer, Lindsay Hutchinson Council’s Estates Technical Officer and Alderman Richard Stewart. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL