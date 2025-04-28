Nursery children and their families were joined by Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, to officially launch ‘Our Museum Day’, a vibrant and imaginative children’s book inspired by the young minds of Ballymoney & District Community Playgroup.

The result of a heartwarming collaboration between the playgroup, Ballymoney Museum, Kerrie Illustrates, and Tale Time Stories, ‘Our Museum Day’ was brought to life through funding from the Northern Ireland Museums Council.

At the event on April 11, each child involved received a personal copy of the book which will soon be available for the public to enjoy at Ballymoney Museum and Ballymoney Library.

The book was created from a series of interactive workshops where the children explored the museum’s artefacts through hands-on object handling sessions. These encounters with history sparked storytelling and playful creativity, turning everyday objects into extraordinary tales.

The children then took part in junk art character creation, building personalities out of recycled materials – characters who now fill the pages of ‘Our Museum Day’ with colour, charm, and imagination.

Illustrator Kerrie and storyteller Vicky worked closely with the children’s ideas to create engaging visuals and narratives that capture the magic of seeing history through a child’s eyes.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tanya Stirling, praised the project, calling it “a brilliant celebration of creativity, community, and the unique way children engage with heritage.

“Our Museum Day is more than just a book – it’s a celebration of how museums can spark creativity, storytelling, and learning, even for the youngest of visitors. It invites readers of all ages to experience the museum as a living space of inspiration and imagination.”

1 . BOOKS Children from Ballymoney & District Nursery enjoying colouring in at Ballymoney Museum. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . BOOKS Children from Ballymoney & District Nursery enjoying the book launch Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . BOOKS One of the classes from Ballymoney & District Nursery enjoying the book launch. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL