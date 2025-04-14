It's coming...famous Claret Jug on an Epic Journey to Portrush ahead 153rd Open golf championship
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As part of The Epic Journey to The 153rd Open, the Claret Jug will be on view at Kerr Street Green in Portrush on May 2 from 11am until 1pm.
This free public event will showcase how Northern Ireland is ‘Made for Golf’ and give fans the chance to take photographs with the famous Claret Jug and Tourism NI’s #TheOpen giant letters.
Primary school pupils will be in attendance along with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, local golf club representatives and other stakeholders.
The Epic Journey to The 153rd Open tees off at Belfast City Hall on April 28, before travelling to Portrush and then on to Derry’s Ebrington Square on May 7, before finishing in Tullamore, the home of The 148th Open Champion Golfer, Shane Lowry.
Aine Kearney, Tourism NI Director of Events said: “Northern Ireland is made for golf and hosting The 153rd Open solidifies our reputation as a
destination for world-class golf, tourism and hospitality and allows us to showcase our rich culture, natural beauty and warm welcome to visitors from around the world.”
The Epic Journey to The Open will also include a giant #TheOpen letter installation, made out of 4,000 golf balls, which was unveiled by the new US Masters winner and 2014 Champion Golfer of the Year, Rory McIlroy, ahead of the 2019 Championship.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.