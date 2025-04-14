Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Before it’s presented to the winner of the 153rd Open in July, Tourism Northern Ireland is bringing the Claret Jug to Portrush, allowing fans to have selfies taken with golf’s most famous trophy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of The Epic Journey to The 153rd Open, the Claret Jug will be on view at Kerr Street Green in Portrush on May 2 from 11am until 1pm.

This free public event will showcase how Northern Ireland is ‘Made for Golf’ and give fans the chance to take photographs with the famous Claret Jug and Tourism NI’s #TheOpen giant letters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primary school pupils will be in attendance along with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, local golf club representatives and other stakeholders.

As part of The Epic Journey to The 153rd Open, the Claret Jug will be on view at Kerr Street Green in Portrush on May 2 from 11am until 1pm. CREDIT FENNEL PHOTOGRAPHY

The Epic Journey to The 153rd Open tees off at Belfast City Hall on April 28, before travelling to Portrush and then on to Derry’s Ebrington Square on May 7, before finishing in Tullamore, the home of The 148th Open Champion Golfer, Shane Lowry.

Aine Kearney, Tourism NI Director of Events said: “Northern Ireland is made for golf and hosting The 153rd Open solidifies our reputation as a

destination for world-class golf, tourism and hospitality and allows us to showcase our rich culture, natural beauty and warm welcome to visitors from around the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Epic Journey to The Open will also include a giant #TheOpen letter installation, made out of 4,000 golf balls, which was unveiled by the new US Masters winner and 2014 Champion Golfer of the Year, Rory McIlroy, ahead of the 2019 Championship.