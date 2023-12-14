IT’S set to be a special Christmas for well-known Banbridge lady Coleen Falconer-Copeland and her new guide dog, aptly named ‘Jingle’.

Coleen, Maurice and 'Jingle'.

Partially-sighted Coleen was matched with the gorgeous golden retriever in the springtime and she credits Jingle with ‘giving her back her life’.

Coleen, from Primrose Gardens, was left totally bereft in June 2020 when, tragically, her first guide dog ‘Lauren’ had to be put to sleep after being diagnosed with cancer for a second time. She was just a month short of her 8th birthday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The loss of Lauren - Coleen’s eyes, independence and trusted companion - was devastating.

“I just couldn't get over losing Lauren and I was quite depressed,” Coleen recalled.

“I lost my confidence and self-esteem. I didn't really want to go out, except to attend medical appointments.

“It wasn't the same without Lauren. I was relying on the white cane and taking Maurice’s arm all the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Lauren was my first service dog and I thought, if I got a new dog, I would be betraying her memory.

“As time went on I realised I had to face reality - my sight wasn't getting any better and it wasn't fair putting pressure on Maurice, so I decided to go ahead with it.”

And, so, the ‘matchmaking’ process began, with the help and support of Timothy Atkinson, Guide Dogs mobility specialist.

“Timothy got in touch to tell us he had a male retriever and, at the start of March, we had a ‘meet and greet’,” Coleen explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I went out for a walk with Jingle - and it was the worst day ever, as there was sleet. We did a block route and it was pelting down on us. We were soaked by the end of it.

“Timothy remarked Jingle was so good that you would have thought he had been in Banbridge before.

“Our main concern was how he would react to ‘Savannah’ our cat. There can be a stand off at times, but I think she’s mellowed a bit since his arrival!

“In the middle of the month, Timothy brought Jingle for an overnight stay and he was fine and didn’t even whine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After a week or so, Timothy contacted us to say I had been matched with Jingle.

“We had two weeks’ residential training at La Mon House Hotel in late March. There was a time when I asked myself, ‘am I doing the right thing? Maybe I shouldn’t go ahead… it was still the memory of Lauren.

“But, when Timothy saw me with Jingle he said, ‘I think the bond is already there’ and that was so reassuring.

“Now, weather permitting, I’m out with Jingle most days. We do a block route, go into coffee shops in the town and the library.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twenty-eight month old Jingle has given Coleen a zest for life again.

“We’ve just taken to each other and I would say he’s more clingy than Lauren ever was. The tighter the bond, the better the working combination.

“He doesn’t replace Lauren, he takes over where Lauren left off. I don’t compare them, as it would be the wrong thing to do.”

She added: “Jingle has given me my life back. And, it’s given Maurice his life back too. When I’m out with Jingle, he knows I’m safe.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although called Jingle - the retriever pup was actually born in the summer!

“His birthday is on July 9, so I wondered why he had a Christmas name,” Coleen continued.

“The reason is that Guide Dogs have to prepare their promotions months in advance, and he was chosen to be part of their 2021 Christmas appeal with two other dogs, Pudding and Sprout!”

Kind-hearted Coleen and Maurice are still fundraising in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind to ensure Lauren’s legacy lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their aim is to raise the last £5,000 by July 2024 - which would mark Lauren’s 12th birthday.