It’s National Cinema Day tomorrow with all tickets £3

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

On Saturday, September 3, cinemas across Northern Ireland will celebrate National Cinema Day with admission tickets at participating cinemas reduced to just £3 (RSP) including Premium seats, screens and 3D screenings.

Cinemas will offer a wide variety of new and recent releases, including favourites that all the family can enjoy as a treat as schools reopen.

Off the back of a blockbuster summer, the cinema industry in UK has united to celebrate the ritual of cinemagoing and the important place it has in the lives of the UK public.

Award-winning Irish filmmaker Emer Reynolds, director of the recently released Joyride starring Olivia Colman and also director of Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away is a strong supporter of the initiative.

She commented: “There’s nothing quite like the magic of cinema; experiencing the shared waves of emotion; laughing and crying in the dark among strangers! It’s one of life’s great joys! I can’t wait to celebrate National Cinema Day in my local cinema, revelling in the epic power and beauty of the Big Screen!”

Paul Anderson, director of Omniplex Cinemas added: “We are delighted to participate in National Cinema Day by offering £3 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases.

It is important for the industry to celebrate cinema and what better way to do that than by enjoying a movie (or two) on 3rd September 2022. There will be something for everyone to enjoy. See you on Saturday, and remember, book early to avoid disappointment!”

Tickets can be purchased through the websites of participating cinemas and at the box office.