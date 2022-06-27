It’s time for Cornfield Fest 2022

The Cornfield Project in Coleraine will be the venue for a three-day festival full of fun and activity in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Cornfield Fest 2022 will take place from July 1 - 3 at The Cornfield Project, Hartford Park, Coleraine, BT52 2JW.

Everyone is invited to join in with a fun-filled three days with bouncy castles, music, food and drinks, outdoor gym fitness sessions, golf nets and a wide and varied programme of activities (for a festival brochure, please email [email protected] or telephone 02870329550 or call in to Focus on Family, Ballysally or Millburn Community Office).

An aeriel view of Cornfield

The activity programme includes workshops for people of all ages and includes mixed sports, making bug hotels, natural arts, drumming, dance, boxing, drama, archery, gaming, mud kitchen play, survival skills, visual arts and yoga.

Everyone is welcome to attend (the activity programme is pre-booked but there will be plenty to do for anyone else who isn’t booked on a programme activity).

The festival runs on Friday from 2pm- 6pm, on Saturday from 1pm-7pm and on Sunday from 12pm-6pm. At 4pm on the Sunday, the festival closes with a live performance and DJ set from locally renowned band, Brown Sugar.

This festival has been developed and delivered by a local team of volunteers and community workers and has been made possible through funding from Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Festival Fund (supported by Department for Communities) and contributions from Bell Architects, MacBlair, CP Hire Ltd, Graphics Hub Signs and Right Price.

Everyone's excited for Cornfield Fest!

Organisers said: “It’s been a real team effort and we say thank you to everyone that has helped Cornfield Fest 2022 come together.

“Now all that remains is for you to put your summer clothes on, slap on some sun cream and enjoy the start of summer with us – we look forward to seeing you at The Cornfield!”

Situated between Ballysally and Millburn (Coleraine’s largest social housing area), The Cornfield Project is a regeneration concept that has taken a previously abandoned and unloved area of land and turned it into a thriving nature zone with widespread environmental activity.

Prior to 2014, the site featured large-scale littering, regular fires, anti-social behaviour and was unused by most of the community. A partnership between Focus on Family in Ballysally and Millburn Community Association began a long-term process of site regeneration.

Initial litter removal and environmental clear ups were shortly followed by the project winning the Grow Wild NI flagship site award in 2015. This enabled funding to develop woodland areas, wildflower meadows, community gardens and outdoor classrooms as well as lots of community engagement. This has been followed up with the recent addition of a Men’s Shed, outdoor gym, polytunnel, Veteran’s Group facility and early years play zones.