It's time to Jingle and Mingle in Portrush to support the RNLI
Pop along on Saturday afternoon for a community Christmas lights switch-on organised by the Portrush Portstewart RNLI Fundraising team, beginning at 3pm.
Children can try their hand at plate spinning and juggling with North Coast Circus School and be amazed by the magic tricks of Magic Lee. Everyone can join in with a seasonal sing-along song or two with the fabulous Causeway Shantymen, Stuart Vaux and the Coastal Vocals chorus of voices.
There will be a chance to start the Christmas shopping by grabbing yourself a bargain from the stall holders including North Coast Gifts NI or try a seasonal steamy sip from Babushka.
Keep an eye out too for some special guests Portrush Panto style...oh yes you will! Wrap up warmly and head down to the Lifeboat House for some festive fun from 3-7pm.