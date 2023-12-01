Portrush RNLI are all set for their Jingle and Mingle fundraising event on Saturday (December 2) at Portrush RNLI Lifeboat Station.

Come along to the Jingle and Mingle to raise funds for Portrush RNLI. Credit Portrush RNLI

Pop along on Saturday afternoon for a community Christmas lights switch-on organised by the Portrush Portstewart RNLI Fundraising team, beginning at 3pm.

Children can try their hand at plate spinning and juggling with North Coast Circus School and be amazed by the magic tricks of Magic Lee. Everyone can join in with a seasonal sing-along song or two with the fabulous Causeway Shantymen, Stuart Vaux and the Coastal Vocals chorus of voices.

There will be a chance to start the Christmas shopping by grabbing yourself a bargain from the stall holders including North Coast Gifts NI or try a seasonal steamy sip from Babushka.