Ivor Jones: hundreds turnout to pay their final respects at his funeral

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 75-year-old’s funeral service took place in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church on Monday afternoon.

The procession left the family home at Westland Road and made its way through the town centre to the church.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Jones, a keen fisherman, is understood to have been on holiday in Portstewart.

Ivor Jones who was laid to rest in Magherafelt today.

He had gone out and his family later contacted the PSNI when he did not return.

On Thursday, police said a body had been recovered in the Dunluce Castle area of Portrush. He is survived by his wife Rhoda, son Darren, daughter Tracey and wider family circle.

Donations can be made to the Community Search and Rescue (Coleraine), RNLI and The Coast Guard, payable to the funeral undertaker D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore.