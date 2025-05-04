Jack Adair: police in north Belfast looking for missing 12-year-old child
Police are currently looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Jack Adair was last seen at 11.30am on Saturday in the Snugville Street area of north Belfast.
He is described as having dirty fair hair and being approx 4ft tall. He was last seen wearing an Ashfield Boys PE kit - long sleeved blue top, blue shorts, black Nike trainers and carrying a backpack.
Police said they don't have a photograph to share of Jack at this time.
Anyone who has seen Jack or have any information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call them on 101 and quote serial number 673 of 03/05/2025.
