Jack Coulter: New book on life of Whiteabbey-born Everton star of the 1930s

‘Jack Coulter: From Whiteabbey to Goodison Park’ is an 85-page illustrated book tracing the modest maestro’s story from a childhood in which he lost his father during the First World War, to playing football for Brantwood, Belfast Celtic and Everton.

He also won 11 international caps in the 1930s.

Author Rob Sawyer outlines the story: “The winger really was one the the great stars of the mid-1930s, but his career was derailed by a dreadful leg injury sustained on international duty in 1935. The book covers the mental and physical struggles as he attempted to re-establish himself as a top-level footballer.

Jack during his playing career.

“He married in Newtonabbey, and with the outbreak of war in 1939 returned to to Northern Ireland, working and Harland and Wolff and playing a few matches for the likes of Linfield. Post-war he briefly managed Ards and did scouting for Manchester City.”

The self-published book by the Everton FC Heritage Society member, contains rarely seen images and draws on first-hand recollections of Jack as well as contemporary articles and match reports.

Jack Coulter: From Whiteabbey to Goodison Park, by Rob Sawyer, is available via Amazon (£5 plus postage or £3.75 for the Kindle edition) or people can contact Rob directly to get a signed copy by emailing [email protected] or messaging 07779 483713.

The front cover of the book.