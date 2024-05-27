Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to ‘phenomenally talented’ teenage stock car racer Jack Morrow who died following a road traffic collision on Saturday.

The 17-year-old passed away after a one-vehicle crash on the Banbridge Road, Rathfriland.

He is described in a family notice as “dearly devoted son of Andrew and Jill and loving brother of Amy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack will be laid to rest following a funeral from his home at Lissize Road, Rathfriland on Monday at 1pm for service in 1st Rathfriland Presbyterian Church at 2pm.

17-year-old Jack Morrow who sadly lost his life in a one-vehicle road traffic collision: Picture: Junior productions uk Facebook page

The former Rathfriland High School pupil was completing his first year of apprenticeship in repairing heavy vehicles at Dennison Commercials’ Newry depot, where he was described as having “a bright future ahead of him”.

A company spokesperson said they were “deeply saddened” to have learned about the tragic passing of their colleague and friend.

"He will be hugely missed by our team in Newry who worked closely beside him and indeed by all his colleagues who worked and studied with him from across our wider business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we extend our deepest condolences at this incredibly difficult time to his family, friends, and all those who knew him.”

Dennison Commercials’ Newry depot will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect.

Well known in stock car circles, Jack is described as being “destined for big things in oval racing”.

Paying tribute, DMC Race Promotions said he was “a quiet, unassuming lad who let his driving on the track do the talking”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A multiple winner in Ninja Karts, it was when he moved up to the Junior Productions formula that he really stood out. He quickly became the driver to beat in the class and remained there until the end of his Juniors career. British Champion, Irish Champion, Irish Open Champion, NI Points Champion and Scottish Open Champion were just some of the accolades he gathered during his time in the formula.

"In recent times Jack dabbled in the Superstox formula with us and was surely destined for big things in oval racing.

"Everyone at DMC Race Promotions would like to send our deepest condolences to Jack’s parents Andrew and Jill, his sister Amy, the wider family circle and all his friends at this very difficult time.”

Nutts Corner Raceway described Jack as “a multi-championship winning racer who was a phenomenal talent and a dominant force in any formula he raced”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said everyone at Nutts Corner Raceway was “deeply shocked and saddened” to learn of the death of Jack’s death and that he will be sadly missed by all in the oval racing community.

"Three words that describe Jack perfectly: simply the best.”

Hardie Race Promotions in Scotland spoke of their “utmost sadness” on hearing of the news of the death of Jack, whom they described as a “Northern Irish starlet”.

"Jack was a regular attendee at Lochgelly Raceway during his time in the Junior Production class, winning the Scottish Open in 2022 and was the first ever Junior Production British Champion the same year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All of us at Hardie Race Promotions would like to offer our sincerest condolences to family and friends of Jack.”

On Saturday evening all drivers were invited onto the track for a moment’s applause in remembrance of Jack.

Jill Macauley, Ulster Unionist Party chairwoman, said the news of Jack’s death was “absolutely devastating”.

"The loveliest boy and no doubt very popular with all his friends locally here and across the racing world,” she commented.