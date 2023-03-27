Award-winning Mid and East Antrim Council parks employee Jackie Waide has been remembered as someone who always went “above and beyond” to help others.

Mr Waide, who was named Green Flag Northern Ireland Employee of the Year in 2019, died on March 24 at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

He is survived by his wife Lynn and daughter Samantha. A service of thanksgiving for Mr Waide’s life will be held at his home in Gannet Way, Carrickfergus, on Wednesday, March 29, at 12 noon and afterwards to Victoria Cemetery.

Leading tributes, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “Like many in Carrickfergus, I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Jackie. Jackie was somebody I have known for a long time, both through council and also a range of other groups and activities, including bowls, and I was fortunate to call him a friend.

Jackie Waide.

“He was a key member of our parks team and his passion and commitment to his role and serving his community through his work shone bright.

“We were all very proud of Jackie when he won the prestigious Green Flag Northern Ireland Employee of the Year, which was fitting recognition of his great work and just one of his many achievements.”

The Green Flag Award is the benchmark national standard for parks and green spaces in the UK.

Better Place

The Mayor added: “Jackie leaves a lasting legacy in Mid and East Antrim and we are thankful for all that he did to make this area a better place. He will be greatly missed in council and throughout Carrickfergus and the wider borough. My thoughts are with his family, his colleagues and his many friends.”

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart commented: “Jackie was an absolute gentleman, a dedicated public servant and always went above and beyond for anyone who needed his help.

“He will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with all his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.”

DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE, a Carrick Castle representative, said Jackie was “one of life’s true gentlemen, always willing to help”.