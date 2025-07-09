Police have confirmed a teenage girl has died after a road traffic collision in Bangor on Tuesday (July 8).

She was 16-year-old Jaidyn Rice from the Bangor area.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report at approximately 10.55pm of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the West Circular Road.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Jaidyn Rice. Photo provided by PSNI

“Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries."

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 1774 08/07/25.

The West Circular Road which was closed for a time, has since re-opened fully.