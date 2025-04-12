James Brier: missing person appeal for 26-year-old last seen getting on Translink train from Coleraine to Derry / Londonderry
Police say they are concerned for a missing person last seen in Coleraine on Tuesday, April 8.
James Brier, who is 26, was last seen getting on a train at Coleraine train station travelling towards Derry / Londonderry at 1.40pm.
He is described as 5' 7", of slim build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark coloured track top, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a laptop in a brown paper bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference 953 of 10/04/25.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.