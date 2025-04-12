Missing person James Brier was last seen getting on train at Coleraine. Picture: released by PSNI

Police say they are concerned for a missing person last seen in Coleraine on Tuesday, April 8.

James Brier, who is 26, was last seen getting on a train at Coleraine train station travelling towards Derry / Londonderry at 1.40pm.

He is described as 5' 7", of slim build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark coloured track top, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a laptop in a brown paper bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference 953 of 10/04/25.