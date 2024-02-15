James Gallagher named as victim of Strand Road traffic collision
James Gallagher was aged 42 and from the city.
He was seriously injured in a collision in the Strand Road area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, February 11. Police confirmed Mr Gallagher had sadly passed away in hospital in a statement issued on Thursday evening.
Detective Sergeant Arkins of the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Colleagues from other emergency services attended, but sadly Mr Gallagher passed away in hospital.
"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 185 of 11/02/24.”
Speaking on Sunday after the incident, PSNI Sergeant Devlin said: "Around 1.40am, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Golf.
"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and one man, aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries."