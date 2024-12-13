James Meehan: PSNI hunt for convicted murderer unlawfully at large from Magilligan prison
James Meehan failed to return to HMP Magilligan after being on day release from HMP Magilligan on Monday, December 9.
The 55-year-old has been serving a life sentence in prison following a murder conviction in 2009.
Police are appealing for information to assist in locating the prisoner.
"We are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1251 09/12/24,” said a PSNI spokesperson.
"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.”
Police also appealed directly to James Meehan to hand himself in.