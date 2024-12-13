Police are trying to locate a convicted murderer who is unlawfully at large from a Northern Ireland prison.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Meehan failed to return to HMP Magilligan after being on day release from HMP Magilligan on Monday, December 9.

The 55-year-old has been serving a life sentence in prison following a murder conviction in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for information to assist in locating the prisoner.

James Meehan. Picture: released by PSNI

"We are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1251 09/12/24,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.”

Police also appealed directly to James Meehan to hand himself in.