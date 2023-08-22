Register
James Phillips: PSNI 'increasingly concerned' about Carrick man's whereabouts

Police have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to locate missing person, James Phillips.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:42 BST

Officers took to the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page to say they are “becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts” of Mr Phillips.

Posting this afternoon (Tuesday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said: “James is described as being 6 foot 2 inches in height, thin build with long curley hair, which is shaved tight at the back and sides. He has a black stud ear piercing on his left ear.

“He is missing from the Carrickfergus area, but has access to a vehicle and was believed to be in the Portrush area earlier today (August 22). He is believed to be travelling in a white coloured Seat Leon.”

The spokesperson added: “If you have any information regarding James, please contact police quoting incident reference number 1322 from 21/08/2023.”

