Police have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to locate missing person, James Phillips.

Officers took to the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page to say they are “becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts” of Mr Phillips.

Posting this afternoon (Tuesday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said: “James is described as being 6 foot 2 inches in height, thin build with long curley hair, which is shaved tight at the back and sides. He has a black stud ear piercing on his left ear.

“He is missing from the Carrickfergus area, but has access to a vehicle and was believed to be in the Portrush area earlier today (August 22). He is believed to be travelling in a white coloured Seat Leon.”