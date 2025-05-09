Jamie Cassidy. Picture: released by PSNI

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned of the whereabouts of 31-year-old Jamie Cassidy.

Jamie was last seen walking along the Gilnahirk Road in east Belfast on Saturday, May 3 at around 10.25am.

Anyone who may have seen Jamie or has any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and quote the reference number 1486 - 07/05/25.