Jamie Cassidy: police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 31-year-old
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned of the whereabouts of 31-year-old Jamie Cassidy.
Jamie was last seen walking along the Gilnahirk Road in east Belfast on Saturday, May 3 at around 10.25am.
Anyone who may have seen Jamie or has any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and quote the reference number 1486 - 07/05/25.
