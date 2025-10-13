Police have issued a fresh image of Jamie Devlin.

Co Antrim residents are asked to check around their homes, including gardens and outhouses, in the hope of locating ‘high risk’ missing person Jamie Devlin.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Jamie, who they described as ‘vulnerable’.

He was last seen at Carncome Road in the Connor area on Sunday, October 12 at around 8pm.

Jamie is 5' 10" in height, with short blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing dark trousers, a red football top and a black and blue hooded top.

Jamie Devlin.

Police said he has connections to the Randalstown area.

"We are appealing for members of the public, particularly in the area of Connor, Kells and Randalstown to check their home addresses including outdoor spaces and outhouses for Jamie,” a police spokesperson said.

"He is not a risk to to the public and if he is located, he can be engaged with and kept calm until we can be contacted.”

Anyone who may have information or sightings relating to Jamie is asked to contact police on 101/ 999 and quote the reference number 1352-12/10/25