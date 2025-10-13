Jamie Devlin: PSNI urge anyone with information on 'high risk' missing person in Co Antrim to come forward

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Oct 2025, 07:56 BST
Jamie Devlin. Picture: released by PSNIplaceholder image
Jamie Devlin. Picture: released by PSNI
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for ‘high risk’ missing person Jamie Devlin.

Jamie, who police said would be ‘vulnerable’, was last seen at Carncome Road in the Connor area on Sunday, October 12 at around 8pm.

Jamie is described as being 5' 10" in height, with short blonde hair, brown eyes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was last wearing dark trousers, a red football top and a black and blue hooded top.

He has connections to the Randalstown area.

Anyone who may have information or sightings relating to Jamie is asked to contact police on 101/ 999 and quote the reference number 1352-12/10/25

Related topics:PSNIPoliceConnor
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice