Jamie Devlin: PSNI urge anyone with information on 'high risk' missing person in Co Antrim to come forward
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for ‘high risk’ missing person Jamie Devlin.
Jamie, who police said would be ‘vulnerable’, was last seen at Carncome Road in the Connor area on Sunday, October 12 at around 8pm.
Jamie is described as being 5' 10" in height, with short blonde hair, brown eyes.
He was last wearing dark trousers, a red football top and a black and blue hooded top.
He has connections to the Randalstown area.
Anyone who may have information or sightings relating to Jamie is asked to contact police on 101/ 999 and quote the reference number 1352-12/10/25