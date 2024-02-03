Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He has been officially named by police as Jamie Marks, who was known as Jay, who was driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa on the Ballylough Road outside Castlewellan when the tragic collision occurred.

Jay, was aged 18 and from the Downpatrick area.

Detective Sergeant Amanda McIvor of the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Colleagues from other emergency services attended, but sadly Jay Marks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jay Marks. Picture: family image

"Our officers closed the road for a time as enquiries were conducted at the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.

"Following the tragic death of Jay, we are appealing for information and witnesses. We would particularly ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 2.30pm and 3pm to review any dashcam footage they may have captured and make contact with us by calling 101. The reference number to quote is 1074 of 02/02/24.”