Jamie Lee McCracken: PSNI in Antrim and Newtownabbey issue appeal to locate missing person last seen in Rathcoole
Police say they are concerned for the whereabouts of a missing person last seen on Saturday in Newtownabbey.
Jamie Lee McCracken was last spotted around 1pm in the Rathcoole area.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 1304 of 26/05/24.
