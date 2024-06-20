Jane Nesbitt: PSNI appealing for public’s help to locate missing 37-year-old
Police have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to locate missing person, Jane Nesbitt (37).
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Jane was last in contact with family at 3.50pm on Wednesday, June 19.
"Jane was last seen in the Belfast area, but could also be in the Antrim, or Newtownabbey area.“Anyone who has spotted Jane, or knows any information relating to her whereabouts, please make contact with police on 101 and quote serial number 953 of 19/06/2024.”