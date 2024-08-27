Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have made a fresh appeal for information regarding a ‘high risk’ missing person who they say could be anywhere in Northern Ireland.

Jason Hughes was first reported missing to police in August, but he has not been seen since Friday, April 26.

In a statement his anxious family stressed they “just want Jason home”.

"As a family - his mum, dad, and brothers - we all miss him and are heartbroken with worry.

Jason Hughes. Picture: released by PSNI

“We are asking everyone to please look at the image and let the police know if you know anything about Jason's whereabouts. We love him and miss him so much.”

PSNI Detective Inspector Angus said police are continuing to search for the 27-year-old.

“His family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time, have not heard from him since early April.

"Jason has links to the Belfast and Craigavon areas, but we believe he could be anywhere in Northern Ireland.

"We are appealing to the public to please look at the image of Jason and let us know if you recognise him, or have seen him. Jason is described as being approximately 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair/ blond hair and blue eyes.

"I am also appealing directly to Jason to make contact with police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with any information on Jason's whereabouts, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please make contact with police on 101 and quote reference 830 of 03/08/24. You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org.