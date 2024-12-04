Police are appealing for information to help find missing person Jason Hughes. Photo: PSNI

Police are conducting enquiries in Belfast city centre on Wednesday (December 4) in relation to missing person Jason Hughes, who has not been seen since Friday, April 26.

Jason (27) was last seen in the city and is described as being approximately 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair/ blond hair and blue eyes.

In an appeal, the PSNI added: “If you have seen Jason or have any information on his whereabouts, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please make contact with police on 101 and quote reference 830 03/08/24.”

In earlier appeals, police said Jason also has links to Coleraine and Lurgan as well as connections in all areas of Northern Ireland.