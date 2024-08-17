Jason Hughes. Picture: released by PSNI.

Police say they are becoming increasing concerned for the wellbeing of 27-year-old Jason Hughes who is originally from Craigavon.

Jason, who is of no fixed abode, was last seen in the Shankill Road area of Belfast on April 26.

He is described as being 5ft 4inches in height, of medium build, with short spiked fair hair and brown eyes.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who has seen Jason or with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 830 03/08/24.