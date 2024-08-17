Jason Hughes: PSNI appeal for missing 27-year-old from Craigavon
Police say they are becoming increasing concerned for the wellbeing of 27-year-old Jason Hughes who is originally from Craigavon.
Jason, who is of no fixed abode, was last seen in the Shankill Road area of Belfast on April 26.
He is described as being 5ft 4inches in height, of medium build, with short spiked fair hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen Jason or with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 830 03/08/24.
