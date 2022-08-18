Jazz star David Lyttle to perform for young people at Glasgowbury

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will visit Glasgowbury in the town this Sunday at 4pm encouraging young musicians of all ages to try out improvisation and consider applying for the innovative new NI youth scheme Jazz Juniors, now entering its second year.

Programmed by talent development organisation Jazzlife Alliance, supported by The National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Jazz Juniors is Northern Ireland’s first dedicated jazz improvisation scheme for under 18s.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its first ensemble has just completed a year of training which included group and individual mentoring, performances nationwide and masterclasses with acclaimed visiting musicians. A second Jazz Juniors ensemble will be selected and added following a nationwide search for talent in August.

Jazz musician David Lyttle who will be visiting Draperstown this weekend.

Lyttle, who was nominated for the MOBO Award for Best Jazz Act in 2015 and is Jazzlife Alliance’s artistic director, has resumed his international travels, following lockdown collaborations with Liam Neeson, Cleveland Watkiss, Gemma Bradley and Phil Robson.

His 2022 tour includes dates in Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Canada and much of Europe this year.